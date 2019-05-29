Huawei asks US court to throw out federal ban

Huawei said Wednesday the tech giant has asked a US court to throw out US legislation that bars federal agencies from buying its products.

The tech giant filed suit against the US bill in March, calling it "unconstitutional" and saying the US Congress had failed to provide evidence to support its restrictions on Huawei products.

The company said it filed the motion for summary judgment on Wednesday (Tuesday in the United States).

"The US government has provided no evidence to show that Huawei is a security threat. There is no gun, no smoke. Only speculation," Huawei's chief legal officer Song Liuping said in a statement.

A motion for summary judgment aims to seek a judge's decision without going to a full trial.