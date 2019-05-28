Japanese man dies mid-flight with stomach full of cocaine

A Japanese man with 246 packets of cocaine in his stomach and intestines died mid-flight on his way from Bogota to Tokyo, authorities said Monday in northern Mexico, where the plane made an emergency landing.

The 42-year-old man, identified only as Udo "N," began having a seizure after traveling from the Colombian capital to Mexico City and catching a connecting flight to Japan, said the prosecutor's office for the state of Sonora.

"Flight attendants noticed a person suffering convulsions, and requested permission to make an emergency landing in Hermosillo, Sonora," it said in a statement.

"When the plane landed at 2:25 am on Friday, paramedics boarded it and declared Udo 'N' deceased."