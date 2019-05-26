Five economic challenges for India's Modi

With Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party securing a landslide win in the Indian elections, AFP looks at the key economic challenges facing Asia's third-biggest economy:

Reforms

In his first term, Modi was widely credited for trying to change a culture of crony capitalism throughout government and numerous reforms, including a nationwide goods and services tax (GST).

These were credited with helping India soar up the World Bank's ease-of-doing-business ranking by 23 places to 77th between 2017 and 2018.

But experts say Modi needs to do more, in particular by reducing red tape and protectionism.

In December, the government announced surprise restrictions on e-commerce that would limit how foreign companies like Walmart and Amazon could operate.

"Modi needs to focus on reinvigorating the economy and work towards improving ease of doing business that can boost economic growth and attract foreign investors," Pradip Shah, chairman of fund advisors IndAsia, told AFP.

Joblessness

Thus far, Modi's government has failed to create jobs for more than a million Indians entering the labour market every month, experts say.

A newspaper recently published a leaked government report, allegedly buried by the government, showing India's unemployment at 6.1 percent, the highest since the 1970s.

A staggering 19 million people applied for 63,000 positions at Indian Railways last year, highlighting the stark disparity between job seekers and employment opportunities.

Stringent labour laws and insufficient investment in skills are hampering India's non-farm sectors, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

"Modi needs to encourage states to improve labour laws and undertake massive vocational training programmes for youngsters to create employment and also boost economic growth," Gunjan Bagla from management firm Amritt Inc told AFP.

Oil

India imports over 80 percent of its crude oil requirements and has stopped buying from Venezuela and Iran under US pressure.

New Delhi previously got sanctions waivers from Washington to buy Iranian oil, but these expired May 1.