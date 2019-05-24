Cannes critics let rip at Kechiche's three-hour twerk fest

A three-and-a-half hour largely plotless movie set in a nightclub, featuring girls twerking from every angle and a 13-minute explicit sex scene in the toilet, claimed the dubious honour as the most universally panned film at Cannes on Friday.

Filmmaker Abdellatif Kechiche is no stranger to controversy, with his previous outings - including "Blue Is The Warmest Colour", which won the cinema festival's top Palme d'Or prize in 2013 - also featuring long, graphic sex scenes.

But his latest movie "Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo", where the action unfolds almost in real time, left viewers up in arms after its late night premiere on Thursday.

Some attendees tweeted that they had left the screening early and posted pictures of a thinned out cinema as the lights came on.

Los Angeles Times critic Justin Chang said the movie was "the work of an embattled, controversy-seeking filmmaker who has decided to troll his audience".