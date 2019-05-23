Narendra Modi promises inclusive India after stunning election win

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to unite the country on Thursday after a big election win, with his party on course to increase its majority on a mandate of business-friendly policies and a tough stand on national security.

Official data from the Election Commission showed Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead in 300 of the 542 seats being contested, up from the 282 it won in 2014 and more than the 272 seats needed for a majority in the lower house of parliament.

That would give it the first back-to-back majority for a single party since 1984.

"Together we will build a strong and inclusive India," Modi said on Twitter.

"India wins yet again!"

Modi's victory boosted financial markets as investors expect his government to continue to pursue economic reforms.

He will be under pressure to provide work opportunities for the tens of millions of young people coming on to the job market in the next few years and to boost depressed farm incomes.