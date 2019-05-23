Last known ship to bring slaves to U.S. discovered in Alabama

The last ship known to smuggle slaves from Africa to the United States has been discovered in Alabama's Mobile River, nearly 160 years after it was deliberately sunk, a historical commission said on Wednesday.

The Alabama Historical Commission, in a post on its Facebook page, called the effort to locate the ship, the Clotilda, a "yearlong scientific investigation."

The Clotilda was discovered by a company called SEARCH Inc in collaboration with the commission and the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Clotilda has previously been documented by historians as the last ship known to bring African captives to the United States. It operated in secret, decades after Congress banned the importation of slaves into the country in 1807.