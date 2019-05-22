UK welfare policies 'violate human rights': UN rapporteur

Britain has "deliberately removed" much of its social safety net due to political ideology "in clear violation of the country's human rights obligations", a UN-commissioned report said Wednesday.

Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Philip Alston said "harsh and uncaring" austerity policies introduced following the financial crisis "continue largely unabated, despite the tragic social consequences".

"The policies pursued since 2010 amount to retrogressive measures in clear violation of the country's human rights obligations," said the report.

The Conservative government dismissed the findings, calling them a "barely believable documentation of Britain" that painted a "completely inaccurate picture" of the country's welfare system.

Australian lawyer Alston visited Britain in November, and will present his final report to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on June 27.