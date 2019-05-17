First Everest death of 2019, Irishman missing

Mount Everest claimed Friday its first fatality of the main spring climbing season, an Indian man, while an Irish mountaineer was also missing, expedition organisers in Nepal said.

An Indian soldier meanwhile died on nearby Mount Makalu, two days after two other Indians died on Mount Kanchenjunga, the world's third-highest peak, with one Chilean missing.

Ravi Thakar, 28, was found dead inside his tent at Everest Camp 4 at 7,920 metres (26,000 feet) on Friday morning as his team was resting after a successful summit.

"Efforts are underway to bring his body back," Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks told AFP.

A day earlier his team lost an Irish member, Seamus Lawless, 39, when he slipped from below the "balcony" area at around 8,300 metres.

Sherpa said that guides have intensified their search for him.

The two were part of an eight-member team that included Saray Khumalo, who became the first black African woman to summit Everest.

The Indian soldier, 35, from the Indian Army's expedition to Mount Makalu died at around 8,200 metres as he was returning from the summit.

The team was in the news last month after tweeting a picture of "yeti" footprints, sparking ridicule and jokes online.