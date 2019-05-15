World

Man steals R32m Ferrari on test drive in Germany

By afp - 15 May 2019 - 18:38
A Ferrari 288 GTO vintage car is being pulled on a tow truck on May 15 2019 in Grevenbroich, western Germany, after the stolen vehicle was discovered in a garage. A man stole the Ferrari during a test drive on May 13 2019 in Neuss near Duesseldorf.
A Ferrari 288 GTO vintage car is being pulled on a tow truck on May 15 2019 in Grevenbroich, western Germany, after the stolen vehicle was discovered in a garage. A man stole the Ferrari during a test drive on May 13 2019 in Neuss near Duesseldorf.
Image: Dieter STANIEK / dpa / AFP

German police launched a search on Wednesday for a man who during a test drive of a vintage Ferrari worth over two million euros (R32m) sped off with the luxury sports car.

Police issued a wanted picture of the burly man wearing glasses and a dark blue blazer who made off with the 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO on Monday in Duesseldorf.

The car, painted in classic Italian racing red, was recovered a day later in a garage where the thief had tried to hide it, but the suspect remained at large.

Vintage cars turn heads, make cash for TukaAf trio

Lifestyle becomes lucrative business for friends who live like brothers.
Lifestyle
9 months ago

The theft happened as the would-be buyer and seller stopped to swap drivers.

While the car seller was outside the vehicle, the man slammed his foot on the accelerator of the 400-horsepower vehicle and roared off down a country road.

The man, who had described himself as a car collector, had arrived for the test drive by taxi.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
Chaos after eThekwini mayor granted R50,000 bail for graft charges
X