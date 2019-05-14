Singapore charges Nigerian men over internet love scam

Two Nigerian men believed to be members of an internet love scam syndicate were charged in Singapore on Tuesday with recruiting local women to collect money for them, police said.

Such scams, where victims part with cash after a fraudster feigns romantic interest in them, are a growing concern in the city-state with police reporting 660 cases last year.

The Nigerians - identified in local news reports as Oladayo Opeyemi Awolola, 34, and Gbolahan Ayobami Awolola, 37 - were arrested by Malaysian authorities in Kuala Lumpur last month and sent to Singapore on Monday.

The men allegedly recruited two Singaporean women "as money mules to receive criminal proceeds linked to internet love scams in Singapore" between 2017 and 2018, according to a police statement.