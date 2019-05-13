U.S. recorded 75 new measles cases last week

The United States recorded 75 new measles cases last week, taking confirmed cases for the year so far to 839, the worst outbreak since 1994, federal health officials said on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease rose by 9.8% in the week ended May 10.

Public health officials blame the measles resurgence on the spread of misinformation about vaccines. A vocal fringe of parents oppose vaccines, believing, contrary to scientific studies, that ingredients in them can cause autism.