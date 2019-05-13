World

U.S. recorded 75 new measles cases last week

By Reuters - 13 May 2019 - 15:37
Measles cases are on the rise globally, including in wealthy nations such as the United States and Germany.
Measles cases are on the rise globally, including in wealthy nations such as the United States and Germany.
Image: 123RF/Oksana Tkachuk

The United States recorded 75 new measles cases last week, taking confirmed cases for the year so far to 839, the worst outbreak since 1994, federal health officials said on Monday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease rose by 9.8% in the week ended May 10.

Public health officials blame the measles resurgence on the spread of misinformation about vaccines. A vocal fringe of parents oppose vaccines, believing, contrary to scientific studies, that ingredients in them can cause autism.

Mother detained after Chinese vaccine protest

A Chinese health activist has been detained for more than a month, her husband said Wednesday, after she participated in a protest over faulty ...
News
3 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Xsê, #Elections2019 results declared
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X