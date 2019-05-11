Mexicans march for their missing children on Mother's Day

Mexicans with missing children led marches on Friday - when Mother's Day is celebrated here - to protest the government's failure to find their sons and daughters or bring their cases to justice.

There are more than 40,000 missing persons in Mexico, which has been hit by a wave of violent crime in recent years linked to powerful drug cartels.

Protesters marched in 16 cities - including around 2,000 people in the capital - to voice their outrage and anguish over the thousands of clandestine graves that have been discovered in the country, and the tens of thousands of other missing persons who have never been found.

"I've been crying for the past eight years. I just want to know what happened to him," said Maria Guadalupe Aguilar, 64, a demonstrator at the Mexico City march whose eldest son, Jose Luis, disappeared in 2011 on his way to a business meeting in the city of Guadalajara.

"We're raising our voices so that what happened to our children doesn't keep happening," said a sobbing Lourdes de la Cruz, 61, whose youngest son, Daniel, disappeared in the city of Coatzacoalcos along with 30 other people in 2015, when he was 21.