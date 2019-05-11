May expected to clarify resignation timetable: senior MP

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to set out her departure plans within days, the leader of backbench lawmakers in her governing Conservative Party said Saturday.

Graham Brady, who chairs the 1922 Committee of rank-and-file Conservative MPs, said he expected May to provide clarity on her exit timetable at a meeting with him on Wednesday.

He also said he thought talks between the government and the Labour main opposition on a compromise Brexit deal will flounder within days.

"I find it very hard to see how that route can lead to any sensible resolution," Brady told BBC radio.

Labour is pressing for closer customs alignment with the European Union post-Brexit.

"If the customs union is agreed without a second referendum then half the Labour Party won't vote for whatever comes through regardless, and if a customs union is agreed then most of the Conservative Party isn't going to support it," said Brady.