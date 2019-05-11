After Facebook ban, Farrakhan denies hating Jews

True to form, one of the most divisive political figures in modern American history reacted to his May 2 ouster from Facebook by casting himself as a victim silenced by powerful forces.

"What have I done that you would hate me like that?" Farrakhan asked before an audience of more than 1,000 at Saint Sabina Church in Chicago on Thursday.

Cheered on by the rapt congregation - many of whom were members of the Nation of Islam - he denied misogyny, homophobia and racism, telling the crowd: "I do not hate Jewish people. No one who is with me has ever committed a crime against the Jewish people."

Farrakhan's supporters say his words have been twisted.

"If they actually heard what he had to say and not listen to a soundbite it would be very helpful," said Enoch Muhammad, 40, a member of the Nation of Islam and founder of the community group Hip Hop Detoxx.

'Most popular anti-Semite'

What hasn't been taken out of context is Farrakhan's claim that Jews played a key role in the slave trade and have systematically oppressed black people in the US.

On Thursday night, he once again uttered the kind of statements that have gotten him in trouble, criticizing the influence of Jewish scriptural thinking on the Catholic Church.

"It's this that they fear," he said, pointing to his mouth. "I don't have no army. I just know the truth. And I'm here to separate the good Jews from the Satanic Jews."

In recent decades, his star has faded, but the current era of increasingly high-profile hate crimes may have finally caught up with Farrakhan.

Last month, a teenage gunman who wrote a hate-filled manifesto online opened fire at a synagogue in Poway, California, killing a worshiper.