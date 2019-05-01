Obamas producing Netflix project critical of Trump

Former US president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are producing for Netflix an adaptation of Michael Lewis's book The Fifth Risk, a critique of Donald Trump's rise to power.

The video-on-demand platform announced a year ago that the former first couple had entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series with Netflix.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled the initial projects for Higher Ground Productions, Obama's production company in partnership with the streaming service.

Among them is the adaptation of Lewis's book in "non-fiction" form, Netflix said in a statement.

The series "will aim to portray the importance of unheralded work done by everyday heroes guiding our government and safeguarding our nation," it said.

Several of Lewis's books have already been adapted for cinema, including "The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine."