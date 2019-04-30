Juan Guaido says Venezuela troops have joined him to end Maduro's presidency

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Tuesday he had begun the "final phase" of his plan to oust president Nicolas Maduro, calling on Venezuelans and the military to back him to end Maduro's "usurpation".

Guaido was later seen near the La Carlota air force base in Caracas, surrounded by a group of men in uniform.

Venezuelan information minister Jorge Rodriguez tweeted that the government was confronting a small group of "military traitors" seeking to promote a coup.

Guaido, in a video posted on his Twitter account, spoke in the company of men in military uniform and opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, who is under house arrest.

"The national armed forces have taken the correct decision, and they are counting on the support of the Venezuelan people," Guaido said.