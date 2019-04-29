'Evil will never prevail': US rabbi hails synagogue shooting heroes

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein of the Chabad of Poway synagogue had been finalizing his sermon for the last day of Passover when he heard a loud bang and stopped in his tracks.

The preacher had just passed his good friend Lori Kaye in the lobby. The pair exchanged smiles, and his immediate thought was that she "may have fell or a table tipped over."

Instead, Goldstein found himself face to face with the teenage gunman responsible for killing Kaye and wounding three others. He recapped the dramatic moment for reporters on Sunday as he hailed the heroic acts of the worshippers who risked their lives to save others.

"I turn around and I see a sight that I -- indescribable. Here is a young man standing with a rifle, pointing right at me," he said.

"And I look at him. He had sunglasses on, I couldn't see his eyes, I couldn't see his soul. I froze."

Goldstein's first concern was for Kaye, a 60-year-old long time congregation member, whom he described as a person of "unconditional love."

But before he could get to her, "more shots came" and he raised his hands -- eventually losing his right index finger to a bullet despite a four-hour surgery to try to save it.

The badly wounded rabbi saw children were still playing in the banquet hall and he rushed to gather them and get them out -- including his own four-year-old granddaughter.