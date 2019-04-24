Trump misses tax return deadline, legal battle likely

The White House has refused to meet a Tuesday deadline to deliver six years of President Donald Trump's tax returns to Congress, escalating a battle that is expected to head to court.

The House Ways and Means Committee's chairman, Richard Neal, had given the Internal Revenue Service until April 10 to turn over the president's personal tax returns, and those of several entities connected to Trump, for 2013 through 2018.

That deadline was extended to April 23. But Trump has signaled he does not want his financial information disclosed, repeating his oft-used excuse during the 2016 presidential campaign that he would not release his tax returns while under audit by the IRS.

Trump broke with a long-established norm during the 2016 elections by refusing to release the returns as most presidents have done since the 1970s even though it is not required by law.