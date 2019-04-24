Toll in Sri Lanka bombings rises to 359: police

The toll in a series of suicide bomb blasts on Easter Sunday targeting hotels and churches in Sri Lanka has risen to 359, police said Wednesday.

The additional deaths were the result of the wounded dying of their injuries. At least 500 people were injured in the attacks.

The blasts have been claimed by the Islamic State group, with Sri Lanka's government pointing the finger at the little-known local Islamist group National Thowheeth Jama'ath, but saying the group likely had "international" help.

"Certainly the security apparatus is of the view that there are foreign links and some of the evidence points to that," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told media on Tuesday night.

"We've been following up on this claim, there were suspicions that there were links with ISIS," he added, using another name for IS.