Two Muslim brothers were Sri Lanka hotel suicide bombers

Muslim brothers carried out two of the hotel suicide blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, part of a wave of bombings that killed more than 320 people, police sources told AFP Tuesday.

The sons of a wealthy Colombo spice trader were among suicide bombers who hit three churches and three luxury hotels, investigators said.

An attack on a fourth hotel failed and helped lead police to the Islamist group now blamed for the assault, they added.

The brothers, whose names have not been revealed, were in their late twenties and operated their own "family cell", an investigation officer said.

The pair were key members of the Islamist National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) group which the government has blamed for the attacks, the official added.