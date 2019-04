Trump seethes in foul-mouthed tirade against Mueller report

Whether the Mueller report has any immediate effect on the US political scene ahead of 2020 elections, however, is uncertain.

Democrats say the report proves Trump is unfit for office, but with Republicans controlling the Senate, they have no chance of removing him through impeachment.

And Trump, who throughout the two-year investigation has claimed to be victim of a "witch hunt," is using the latest uproar to cement his "us-against-them" appeal among a loyal right-wing support base.

Battle over, war continues

What's sure is that publication of the Mueller report will not end the bruising investigations into Trump.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler fired the first post-report shot for the Democrats, announcing a subpoena Friday requiring the Justice Department to hand over all the parts of the document that were blacked out for legal or security reasons. He also demanded to see the supporting documentation used by Mueller to make his findings.

"Even the redacted version of the report outlines serious instances of wrongdoing by President Trump and some of his closest associates," Nadler said.

"It now falls to Congress to determine the full scope of that alleged misconduct and to decide what steps we must take going forward."

Another powerful Democrat with subpoena power, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, tore into Trump, saying his campaign's Russia contacts were at a minimum unethical and that Congress should now determine whether his obstruction attempts amounted to a crime.

"As I said some time ago, whether these acts are criminal or not, whether the obstruction of justice was criminal or not, or whether these contacts were sufficiently illicit or not to rise to the level of a criminal conspiracy, they are unquestionably dishonest, unethical, immoral, and unpatriotic, and should be condemned by every American," Schiff said.