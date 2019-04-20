Jihadist kills almost 50 regime fighters across Syria

Meanwhile, regime fighters also came under attack on another front of Syria's grinding eight-year war, the Britain-based monitor added.

On Saturday, jihadists linked to Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate attacked loyalist checkpoints and positions on the western edges of the northern city of Aleppo, killing 13 more pro-Assad fighters, it said.

It was the latest death tally in a civil war that has killed more than 370,000 people since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

President Bashar al-Assad has managed to claw back around 60 percent of the country with Russian military backing since 2015, but several regions remain beyond its control.

IS assaults

These include a large swathe of northeastern Syria held by Kurdish-led forces who have been fighting IS with the support of a US-led coalition, as well as the jihadist-held region of Idlib west of Aleppo city.

Regime forces in theory control the vast desert that stretches from the capital Damascus to the Iraqi border, but IS is still present there.

Attacks by the jihadists have killed 27 troops and allied militiamen, including four senior Syrian army officers, in the desert east of Homs province since Thursday, the Observatory said.

The propaganda arm of IS said its fighters carried out the operation.