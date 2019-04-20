India's top judge faces sexual harassment storm

India's most senior judge hit back Saturday at sexual harassment allegations made by a former Supreme Court employee, calling the accusations "unbelievable".

Chief justice Ranjan Gogoi said the accusations made by a 35-year-old junior court assistant were an attempt to stop him hearing important cases.

The 64-year-old called a special session of the country's highest court and said it was below his dignity to deny the allegations, which he said were provoked by "bigger forces".

The woman wrote to 22 Supreme Court judges on Friday, alleging Gogoi twice made unwanted sexual advances against her in the office inside his official residence in October last year.

"He hugged me around the waist, and touched me all over my body with his arms and by pressing his body against mine, and did not let go," she wrote in the affidavit seen by AFP.