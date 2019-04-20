Aussie Rules fan banned for racist social media post

An Australian Rules football team indefinitely suspended a member Saturday for a racist social media post targeting an indigenous player.

The decision by the Adelaide Crows to suspend the member who targeted rival Port Adelaide player Paddy Ryder comes as the competition ramps up efforts to stamp out online racism.

"This person's membership has been suspended indefinitely and all of their membership rights have been revoked," the club said in a statement.

"The Club considers racial vilification to be abhorrent and disgusting, and racism has no place in our society."

Ryder, a champion Aboriginal player, was subjected to the online abuse following his club's win over the West Coast Eagles in Perth of Friday night.

Port Adelaide described the comment as "cowardly and ignorant" and said it would offer support to all its indigenous players who were subject to abuse.

Rival club the Gold Coast Suns also released a statement Saturday saying they had investigated one of their own supporters for "unacceptable comments" on social media, but said the person was not a member.