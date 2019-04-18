Tennis great Court says Folau 'persecuted' over anti-gay post

Tennis great Margaret Court leapt to the defence of Israel Folau Thursday, saying the Wallabies superstar was being "persecuted" for quoting the Bible in an anti-gay post on social media.

The devoutly religious Folau is facing the sack by Rugby Australia after posting on social media that "hell awaits" homosexuals. It follows a similar row last year.

Court, who won a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, is now a church pastor and no stranger to controversial views.

In recent years she has vowed to boycott airline Qantas for its support of same-sex marriage, while sparking uproar for claiming tennis was "full of lesbians" and that transgender children were the result of a Nazi-style plot.

She said Folau was speaking from a belief that everyone can be saved if they repent.