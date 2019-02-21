World

No sign of terrorism in Munich shooting that left two dead- German police

By Reuters - 21 February 2019 - 12:19
The shooting took place in the southern German city of Munich.
The shooting took place in the southern German city of Munich.
Image: Igor Plotnikov/123rf

Two men were shot dead in the southern German city of Munich on Thursday but there were no indications that it was a terrorist attack, a police spokesman said.

Germany has been on high alert since December 2016, when a Tunisian asylum seeker with Islamist links hijacked a truck, killed the driver and then ploughed it into a crowded market place in Berlin, killing 11 more people and injuring dozens.

Police spokesman Sven Mueller said one of the two dead men had fired the shots, adding that nobody else appeared to have been hurt in the incident.

German who bombed Dortmund football team bus faces verdict

After an 11-month trial, justice Peter Windgaetter was expected to announce the verdict around 2pm local time.
News
2 months ago

"There is no danger for people there anymore," Mueller said.

Local residents had reported the shots being fired at a construction site on Thursday morning.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
X