'Concrete measures' on sex abuse needed, pope tells Vatican summit

Pope Francis opened Thursday a landmark summit at the Vatican on fighting child sex abuse, saying that the world expected "concrete measures" on tackling paedophilia in the Catholic Church.

The pontiff will dedicate the next three and a half days to discussing the Church's response to child abuse by members of the clergy with bishops from around the world.

"The Holy people of God are watching and waiting not for simple and obvious condemnations but concrete and efficient measures," he said as the summit opened, the first of its kind.

"Let us listen to the cry of the young ones who ask us for justice," he said.

The pope is aiming to tackle the continuing scandal, which again hit the Church in 2018 in countries across the globe, including Chile, Germany and the United States.

The 82-year-old hopes to raise awareness about abuse through prayers, speeches, working groups and testimonies from victims.

"I ask the Holy Spirit to support us in the following days and help us to transform this evil into an opportunity for awareness and purification," Francis said.

"May the Virgin Mary enlighten us to try to cure the serious wounds caused by the scandal of paedophilia both in children and in believers," he added.