Dismissed employee kills 5 co-workers in Illinois factory shooting

"The information that we have indicates he was being terminated today," she said, adding that the reason for his dismissal was not known to police.

The chief said investigators were still looking into whether the gunman had a prior criminal history, but public records show Martin was convicted in 1995 for aggravated assault in Mississippi.

Convicted felons are generally barred from possessing firearms.

The bloodshed marked the latest spasm of gun violence in a nation where mass shootings have become almost commonplace.

It came one day after the one-year anniversary of the massacre of 17 people by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

WOUNDED OFFICERS EXPECTED TO LIVE

The five policemen who were struck by gunfire and a sixth employee who was also wounded were being treated at local hospitals and were expected to survive, Ziman told reporters.

Detectives were still working to establish what relationship any of the victims - all men - had to the killer and whether any were his supervisors.

She said the five wounded officers were shot in the first five minutes of their arrival at the factory-warehouse plant, which employs about 200 workers and occupies 29,000 square feet in a working-class district of Aurora, the second-largest city in Illinois. One officer was hit just outside the building.

After the initial volleys of gunfire in the early minutes of the rampage, no further shots were fired until additional police who swarmed the factory confronted the suspect about 90 minutes later holed up inside the building. He shot at them, and they returned fire, killing the gunman, Ziman said.