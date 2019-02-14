France to tighten online bullying laws after media 'boys' club' scandal

France's Digital Affairs Minister Mounir Mahjoubi, who described those behind the League of LOL as "losers", said the government was also considering changing the legal status of social networks to make them face up to their responsibilities.

He said Facebook and Twitter's existing status as sharing platforms "significantly limits their responsibility" for online abuse and harassment.

Mahjoubi said they could be reclassified somewhere between platforms and publishers, which would expose them to heavier fines and regulation, as already happens in neighbouring Germany.

'Twitter 'not up to scratch'

And he was particularly critical of Twitter.

"If we want to fight against harassment, platforms have to step up and invest, and today Twitter is not up to scratch," he told France Inter radio.

Equality minister Marlene Schiappa, who is working with Mahjoubi on the new rules, said earlier she was considering extending the six-year cut-off for prosecuting alleged crimes.

Under the law as it stands, only online bullies who put up abusive posts after 2013 can be prosecuted under the statute of limitations.