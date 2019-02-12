Nigerian widows confront Shell in Dutch court

Four Nigerian women on Tuesday launched a court case in the Netherlands against oil giant Shell for alleged complicity in the execution of their husbands by the military regime in the 1990s.

The civil case has been brought by Esther Kiobel -- the widow of Barinem Kiobel who was hanged in 1995 along with writer Ken Saro-Wiwa and seven others -- and is backed by Amnesty International.

"My husband had a good heart. Now I am a poor widow who has lost everything," Esther Kiobel was quoted as telling the court in The Hague by Dutch news agency ANP.

"The abuses that my family and I went through were a horrible experience that has traumatised us to this day," added Kiobel, who fled Nigeria in 1998 and now lives in the United States.

Kiobel and one of the other widows were in court for opening arguments. The other two women whose husbands were killed were denied visas to attend.

Kiobel added in a statement issued through Amnesty that "over the years, Shell has continually fought to make sure this case is not heard in court. They have the resources to fight me instead of doing justice for my husband."