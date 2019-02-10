Racism and redemption: Virginia blackface row sparks national debate

Sometimes known as the “Cradle of America,” Virginia was home to four of the country’s first five presidents. But it was also one of the most significant regions for the Atlantic slave trade, the main battleground of the mid-19th century Civil War that was fought over slavery, and later one of the states most resistant to the civil rights movement that brought an end to segregation.

In 2017, the Virginia city of Charlottesville hosted an alt-right rally which saw a neo-Nazi ram his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one and wounding 28. The Northam episode has shown “that Sweet Old Dixie is still around,” Minor, 44, said, using a nickname for the Southern states of the Confederate era.

The NAACP’s position is for Northam to resign immediately, a stance shared by the state assembly’s powerful Black Caucus. “The legacy of slavery, racism, and the Jim Crow era remains an albatross around the necks of African Americans,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “We can no longer hide behind a facade of unity, we must fiercely and intentionally combat the hatred of the past that still lives today.”

But a Washington Post-Schar School poll showed Virginians deadlocked on the issue with equal numbers for and against his resignation — and support for him staying in office higher among African Americans than among whites. Some like Reverend Dwayne Whitehead, the African American pastor of Richmond’s World Overcomers Church, argue forcefully against punishing Northam for decades-old wrongdoings.

“I’m not as devastated by blackface and neither will I hold a person accountable for what they did 35 years ago, when this election for him as governor was not based upon who he was 35 years ago,” said the grey-suited 52-year-old. “To do so, would violate any principles I have of faith that says a person cannot change,” he told AFP.

For Whitehead, the impulse to oust the governor stems from a bandwagon mentality, and weakens the Democratic Party at a time when racial violence has spiked nationwide — linked by critics to incendiary rhetoric and policies by Republican President Donald Trump.

“I know that sometimes,” Whitehead argued, “it’s a case of ‘I’m supposed to respond like this.’ And ‘this is what’s expected of me.’“ The blackface controversy has exploded into a full blown crisis for Northam’s Democratic Party after it emerged his deputy Justin Fairfax had been accused by two women of sexual misconduct, likely ruling him out of contention should his boss bow to calls to step down.