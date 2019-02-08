Khashoggi fiance hopes Trump will change mind on killing

The Turkish fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said Friday she hoped pressure from the US Congress would encourage the Trump adminstration to take a tougher stance on the killing.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, was killed on October 2 by Saudi agents during a visit to his country's consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork ahead of his wedding to Hatice Cengiz.

During a press conference in Istanbul for a book on Khashoggi's life, Cengiz left the door open to a meeting with US President Donald Trump if certain conditions were met.

The book, titled "Jamal Khashoggi: his life, his fight, his secrets", was written by Turkish journalists Mehmet Akif Ersoy and Sinan Onus with testimony from Cengiz.

An English version will be published next week.

In the book, Cengiz shares her memories and papers detailing the life of former Saudi insider turned critic Khashoggi "who was a journalist for you, but a man for me".