Trump inaugural committee ordered to hand over documents to prosecutors: reports

Federal prosecutors in New York have asked members of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee to hand over documents linked to donations and spending, US media reported Monday.

The subpoena from the Manhattan US attorney's office requires the committee to turn over documents related to donors and donations, attendees at committee events, paperwork related to the legal requirements attached to donations as well as the possibility of donations made by foreign nationals, CNN reported.

The network, which said it had obtained a copy of the subpoena, said it showed prosecutors were investigating a wide range of crimes including conspiracy, false statements, mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, disclosure violations, violations of laws prohibiting contributions by foreign nations and contributions in the name of another person.