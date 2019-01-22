Singer Chris Brown detained in Paris over rape claim: security sources

American R&B star Chris Brown is being questioned by police in Paris after being accused of rape, sources close to the inquiry told AFP on Tuesday.

A woman has accused Brown, along with his bodyguard and a friend, of raping her in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris on Tuesday night last week, a source close to the case said on condition of anonymity.

He is also being questioned over a suspected drugs offence, the source said.

French celebrity magazine Closer broke the news earlier Tuesday, saying the 24-year-old woman had met the star in a nightclub near the Champs-Elysees before agreeing to go back to his hotel suite.

Le Figaro newspaper had reported earlier that Brown, who has a history of violence, was in the French capital attending shows during men's fashion week.