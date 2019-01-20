Feminist strippers win fight to keep UK club open.

A strip club in Britain has won a battle to remain open after local authorities were told many of the dancers who work there are feminists.

The Urban Tiger club in the western city of Bristol had faced calls for its licence to be removed, but argued that stripping was not inconsistent with women’s rights.

“It was the right decision,”, Bristol-based burlesque dancer and stripper Tuesday Laveau told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

“Feminism is about women making their own choices and what I see in this criticism is a deep discomfort with women who are comfortable with their own sexuality.”

Sex work and stripping have long divided feminists, with critics arguing it encourages the objectification of women, while those in favour saying women have the right to use their bodies as they wish.