Chicago ex-cop sentenced to nearly seven years over teen shooting

A white former Chicago police officer was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison on Friday for fatally shooting a black teenager in 2014, an incident that triggered months of protests in the city.

Jason Van Dyke fired 16 bullets into 17-year-old Laquan McDonald during the confrontation, which occurred while he still a member of the force.

The slaying was captured on police video that showed the knife-wielding teen appearing to walk away from officers when he was shot.

"My findings are an appropriate sentence would be 81 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections, two years mandatory supervised release," Judge Vincent Gaughan said.