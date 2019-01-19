Australia police charge man with rape and murder of Israeli student

Australian police on Saturday charged a man with the rape and murder of Israeli student Aiia Maasarwe, some three days after her body was found in Melbourne.

The 21-year-old was speaking to her sister on the phone when she was attacked just after midnight on Wednesday, on the way home from a comedy show.

Her body was found in bushes near a tram stop by passers-by several hours later.

Victoria police, who have described the attack as "horrific", arrested 20-year-old Codey Herrmann in the outer suburbs of Melbourne on Friday.

He appeared in Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Saturday to face charges of rape and murder.

He was remanded in custody and is due to re-appear in court on Monday.

Maasarwe was killed after getting off a tram near the university where she was completing a year-long exchange.