Dutch journalist arrested and deported from Turkey

A Dutch journalist based in Turkey said was deported from the country on Thursday, a day after she was arrested.

"I got arrested yesterday (Wednesday), got deported this morning. Flying out now", Ans Boersma, a freelance journalist based in Istanbul who has contributed articles to the financial daily Het Financieele Dagblad, said in a messaging group for foreign journalists in Turkey.

A Turkish official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed her expulsion but said it "wasn't related to her journalistic activities or her reporting from Turkey.

"To the best of my knowledge, our office had recently approved her press credentials for 2019."