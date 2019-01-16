France to 'accelerate preparations' for no-deal Brexit

France is speeding up preparations for a "no deal" Brexit after the British parliament overwhelmingly rejected the agreement on the table, a French presidential source said Wednesday.

"The scenario we don't want is a no deal and the risks multiplied yesterday," the source said.

"The prime minister will meet tomorrow with the key ministers concerned to take stock of the preparations and accelerate them," the source added.

Ministers had already scheduled a meeting to decide on France's response to the result of the British parliamentary vote.

France has like other European nations been preparing for a scenario in which Britain crashes out of the European Union with no divorce deal, and has already been recruiting extra customs agents to be deployed in Channel ports.

French employers' group MEDEF meanwhile called on businesses to prepare for "the worst".