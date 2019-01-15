'Hostage politics': Death sentence heightens China, Canada tensions

China on Tuesday vociferously defended a court's decision to impose the death penalty on a convicted Canadian drug smuggler Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, escalating a diplomatic row that experts say has descended into a high-stakes game of "hostage politics".

China's foreign ministry blasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "irresponsible remarks" after he criticised the death sentence imposed on 36-year-old Robert Lloyd Schellenberg.

Beijing and Ottawa have been squabbling since last month, when Canada arrested the chief financial officer of top Chinese telecom company Huawei on a US extradition request related to Iran sanctions violations.

In a move observers see as retaliation, Chinese authorities detained two Canadian citizens - a former diplomat and a business consultant - on suspicion of endangering national security.