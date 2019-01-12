Several injured as massive explosion rips through Paris bakery

A powerful explosion destroyed a bakery in central Paris on Saturday morning, injuring several people and blowing out dozens of nearby windows after a suspected gas leak, police and AFP journalists.

Around 200 firefighters were mobilised to battle the fire that broke out after the blast and rescue residents in neighbouring buildings, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told reporters at the scene.

Police closed off streets in front of Opera theatre as emergency services landed two helicopters in the street, apparently to evacuate victims.

"The toll appears to be high, and severe," Castaner said, adding that 100 police officers were blocking off several streets in the area, home to restaurants and tourist attractions like the Musee Grevin wax museum and the popular Rue des Martyrs.

The blast occurred shortly after 9am (0800 GMT), and was heard by residents and workers several blocks away.