Danish PM joins hundreds at funeral for Dane slain in Morocco

Hundreds of mourners, including Denmark's prime minister, packed a small Danish church on Saturday for the funeral of a woman hiker murdered in Morocco's Atlas Mountains in December.

Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, was killed together with 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway, as the two camped overnight at an isolated hiking spot south of Marrakesh while on vacation.

Their bodies were found the following day.

Moroccan authorities have said they were beheaded and are calling the crime a "terrorist" act.

Saturday's 45-minute service for Jespersen was held at the Fonnesbaek Church in Ikast, in the Mid Jutland region of Denmark.

Speaking just before Jespersen's casket was carried out of the church, Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen vowed her life would not be forgotten.

"Though the pain is unbearable, we must not succumb. We must remember who we are, what we are made of, and what we stand for," he said.