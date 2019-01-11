Hangover for UK farmers as Brexit uncertainty hits brewing barley sales to EU

"They have essentially lost market access at this point of time for forward sales which is frustrating because commercially it is the right thing to do, forward prices are high," said Jack Watts, chief combinable crops adviser with the National Farmers Union, which represents farmers in England and Wales.

Britain, which counts barley as its second most important arable crop after wheat, is due to leave the EU on March 29 and there is still no final deal on future trading terms.

Forward sales of malting barley for delivery after this date have not materialised, traders said.

"It is certainly true that German importers are not currently buying British malting barley. This is because of the uncertainty with Brexit, or with no Brexit or whatever," one German malting barley trader said.

"The great problem is that it is not currently possible to make a commercial calculation because it is not known if malting barley supplies you buy from Britain now for delivery in later months will face some form of EU import tax/customs duties," the trader added.

"There is a commercial risk which is too large to take.”