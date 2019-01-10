Trump heads to U.S. border with Mexico to press case for wall

U.S. President Donald Trump heads to Texas on Thursday to press his case that the country is facing a crisis that can only be solved by spending billions of dollars to construct a wall along the border with Mexico.

His trip to the border town of McAllen, Texas, comes on the 20th day of a partial government shutdown that has left hundreds of thousands of Americans out of work or working without pay, while Trump and his fellow Republicans fight with Democrats over his demand for $5.7 billion (R79.74 billion) this year to construct the barrier.

Trump's plan to build a wall at the southern border was a central promise of his 2016 presidential campaign.

He said last month he would be "proud" to shut the government down over the issue.

He has also been considering whether to declare a national emergency and use it to go around Congress by spending money allocated for the Department of Defense to build the wall.

Democrats who control the House of Representatives refuse to approve the wall funding.