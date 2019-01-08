Outrage in France as cash pours in for boxer who bashed police

French officials on Tuesday slammed an online fundraising drive that has raised tens of thousands of euros for a former boxer filmed punching police officers during anti-government protests in Paris over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, over 7,000 people had pledged a total of 117,000 euros (R1 861 184.85 million) on the Leetchi website for Christophe Dettinger, known as "The Gypsy From Massy" during his days in the ring.

Dettinger, 37, turned himself in to police Monday after videos emerged of him landing punch after punch on shield-carrying officers during the latest "yellow vest" demonstrations in the capital on Saturday.

He was still in custody on Tuesday.

In a video posted on YouTube on Sunday, he described himself as an "ordinary citizen" acting out of anger with what he called the repressive tactics of the police.