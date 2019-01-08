Ghosn lawyer says bail 'very difficult' before trial

It will be "very difficult" to win bail for former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn before trial and it could take six months before his case reaches court, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Motonari Otsuru, speaking shortly after Ghosn made his first public appearance in a Tokyo courtroom since his shock November arrest, said he would nonetheless apply to end the businessman's detention later today.

Ghosn has been held in a Tokyo detention centre since his November 19 arrest, and faces three sets of allegations of financial misconduct.

In court on Tuesday he protested his innocence and said all his actions at Nissan had been legal and approved by the appropriate executives.

But Ghosn appears unlikely to win release anytime soon, as Japan's justice system allows prosecutors to seek lengthy pre-trial detention as well as further detention periods to investigate allegations even before pressing charges.