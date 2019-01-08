China executes kindergarten knife attacker

China has executed a farmer who attacked several children with a knife at a kindergarten in a southern Chinese city two years ago, state media reported Monday.

Yan Pengan was executed last Friday for slashing young children at the school in the Guangxi Zhuang region, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Yan went to the kindergarten with a kitchen knife in January 2017 and attacked 12 children, seriously injuring four of them.

A teacher fended off the attack and called for help as Yan fled the scene. He later surrendered himself to local authorities.

Knife attacks targeting schoolchildren are not uncommon in China.

Last October, a knife-wielding woman injured 14 children at a Sichuan province kindergarten.