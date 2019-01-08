Attacker wounds 20 children at Beijing school

Twenty children were wounded in an attack at an elementary school in Beijing Tuesday with three suffering serious injuries, local authorities said, as state-run media reported that the assailant used a hammer.

A male suspect was brought "under control" and the wounded pupils were admitted to hospital, the Xicheng district government said, without elaborating on how or why the man carried out the attack.

According to a tweet by state-run tabloid Global Times, the suspect used a hammer to carry out the assault.

Beijing police did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

Violent attacks targeting schoolchildren are not uncommon in China, which has seen a slew of deadly incidents over the past few years, usually involving knives.