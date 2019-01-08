Assailants beat far-right lawmaker unconscious-German police

Assailants wielding wooden bars beat unconscious a lawmaker for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the northern city of Bremen in what police described as a politically-motivated attack.

The AfD blamed anti-fascist activists for Monday's assault, calling it an assassination attempt against Frank Magnitz.

It posted a picture on Twitter supposedly showing Magnitz on a stretcher with a deep wound to his forehead and a bruised left eye following the attack carried out by three individuals.

Politicians from across the political spectrum condemned the attack and urged police to bring those behind it to justice.