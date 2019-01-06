Malaysia’s king abdicates: palace statement

Malaysia’s king has abdicated, royal officials said Sunday, ending weeks of speculation about his future after he took a leave of absence and amid rumours he married a Russian former beauty queen.

Sultan Muhammad V’s decision marks the first time a king has abdicated in the Muslim-majority country since it gained independence from Britain in 1957. “The National Palace informs that his majesty has resigned as the 15th king effective January 6,” said a statement from the palace.

It did not give any reason for the 49-year-old royal’s move. But there had been a question mark over the reign of the king, who ascended to the throne in December 2016, since he took a leave of absence for medical treatment in November.

Reports then circulated online that he had married a former Miss Moscow in Russia — although royal officials in Malaysia have so far not commented on the rumours.

Speculation intensified about his future this week when the country’s Islamic royals reportedly held a special meeting. Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, with an unique arrangement where the throne changes hands every five years between rulers of the nine Malaysian states headed by centuries-old Islamic royalty.